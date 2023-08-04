Longview Public Library cards can double as a pass to area parks and museums.
Patrons can reserve free passes with their library card to visit the:
- Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria,
- Oregon Historical Society in Portland, and
- Land owned by Washington State Parks, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Department of Natural Resources throughout the state as part of Check Out Washington.
Each attraction sets limits on the number of free passes given. People can check out the free passes for up to a week at a time, and can reserve passes if they are all checked out, according to a library press release.
To learn more, call the library at 360-442-5300 or go to longviewlibrary.org.
