Upper section of SR 504 opens early, Mount St. Helens visitors centers plan later reopenings

People looking for a better view of Mount St. Helens can now drive to the top of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, after it reopened for the season Thursday.

Each winter, the Washington State Department of Transportation closes the upper reaches of the highway due to hazardous driving conditions caused by ice and snow. Maintenance crews spend several weeks working to clear rocks and debris from drainage systems and removing the winter snow off the highway before reopening, according to the department.

A relatively mild winter let WSDOT open the upper portion of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway earlier than normal, said Celeste Dimichina, communications consultant. The highway reopened April 20 last year, and often opens closer to the May 18 anniversary of the 1980 eruption.

"Thankfully the winter was semi-mild in comparison to previous winters when it snows all the way through March," Dimichina said.

Washington State Parks offers virtual field trips while Mount St. Helens Visitor Center is closed To make up for lost in-person learning, Washington State Parks is offering 26 video recorded lessons led by rangers throughout the state on topics like geology, marine life and animal adaptations in winter.

Although open earlier than usual, the maintenance crew is not concerned about a risk of a significant storm affecting the road or visitors, she said.

After remaining mostly closed the last two summers because of the pandemic, the Johnston Ridge Observatory is on track to fully reopen, likely in early June, said Gala Miller, Gifford Pinchot National Forest spokesperson. The agency still is figuring out the details and working through hiring and staffing challenges, she said.

Last year, the site was open, along with the gift shop and bathrooms, but the observatory and its exhibits were closed, Miller said.

Visitors should keep in mind that until the observatory opens, the closest bathroom is at Coldwater Lake, Miller said. The picnic-area bathroom still is closed after it was vandalized in October, but the boat launch bathroom is open.

The Coldwater Ridge Learning Center is open on winter weekends and staffed by the Forest Service through early May, Miller said.

The Mount St. Helens Visitor Center at Silver Lake also has been closed for the past two years because of the pandemic and renovations. The center doesn't have a reopening date at this time because of complications throughout the construction process, said Amanda McCarthy, Washington State Parks interim communications director.

