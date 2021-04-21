 Skip to main content
Upper portion of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway (State Route 504) open
Bikers ride through a sunny patch around a curve on Spirit Lake Memory Highway in August 2019.

 McKenna Morin

With the warmer spring temperatures, the gates have been opened to the upper level of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, also known as State Route 504.

Visitors to Mount St. Helens now have better access to its scenery and views since the gates past Coldwater Lake at milepost 45 and the Hummocks Trail opened Tuesday. The opening was coordinated between the Washington State Department of Transportation and the United States Forest Service.

"There's a lot that goes on behind the scenes to reopen the highway each year," WSDOT Highway Maintenance Worker Ken Palmer stated in a press release from WSDOT. "We plowed a lot of snow and cleared a lot of debris so the gates can open this week," he said.

For a list of open recreation sites, visit the Gifford Pinchot National Forest's website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/giffordpinchot/recreation.

Travelers can receive real-time travel information by downloading the WSDOT mobile app at https://bit.ly/3ncFT1J or by visiting WSDOT's travel alerts web page at https://bit.ly/3xewStS.

