Updated Columbia County vote reverses Election Day returns, approves gun sanctuary

The ordinance may face challenges in court. Voters rejected a similar measures in Clatsop County Tuesday night after the sheriff and other officials said they planned to challenge it in court. Umatilla County voters passed a similar measure Tuesday night, while Coos County rejected it.

Rainier Cemetery District

A 5-cent, five-year levy to help the Rainier Cemetery District maintain its 12 cemeteries was headed for defeat, with 3,473 people voting against it and 2,333 voting for it, in Wednesday’s updated returns.

This is the third time the levy has failed.

The levy would have raised just under $441,000 over the five years and would have cost the owner of a $150,000 home an additional $7.50 per year.

City Council

Two write-in candidates for Rainier city council also ran for spots on the Nov. 3 ballot, but early returns did not identify the write-in candidates. Current Mayor Jerry Cole was re-elected with 793 votes after running unopposed, as was incumbent Mike Kreger with 700 votes after also running unopposed.