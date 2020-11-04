Updated Columbia County vote reverses Election Day returns, approves gun sanctuary

In a reversal of Tuesday’s early election numbers, Columbia County will likely become a “gun sanctuary,” following the lead of several other Oregon counties.
However, Rainier’s cemetery district levy was still headed to defeat, based on Wednesday ballot returns in Columbia County. Several incumbent Rainier City Council members will also retain their seats, potentially joined by a new write-in candidate.
The county saw a 79% voter turnout among its 40,167 registered voters.
Columbia County Gun Sanctuary
Wednesday vote counts yielded a total of 15,285 “yes” votes and 14,818 “no” votes to limit the ability of officials to enforce existing firearms regulations.
With all 33 precincts reporting, voter approval of Measure 5-278 would prevent Columbia County from “devoting resources or participating in any way in the enforcement of any law or regulation that affected an individual’s right to keep and bear arms, firearm accessories, or ammunition,” according to election office documents.
The regulations that would no longer be enforced include registering or tracking firearms or ammunition, registering or tracking of gun owners, background checks, forbidding ownership, restricting capacity or hand grips, confiscating guns, prohibiting open or concealed carry, and any restrictions on non-fully automatic firearms.
The ordinance may face challenges in court. Voters rejected a similar measures in Clatsop County Tuesday night after the sheriff and other officials said they planned to challenge it in court. Umatilla County voters passed a similar measure Tuesday night, while Coos County rejected it.
Rainier Cemetery District
A 5-cent, five-year levy to help the Rainier Cemetery District maintain its 12 cemeteries was headed for defeat, with 3,473 people voting against it and 2,333 voting for it, in Wednesday’s updated returns.
This is the third time the levy has failed.
The levy would have raised just under $441,000 over the five years and would have cost the owner of a $150,000 home an additional $7.50 per year.
City Council
Two write-in candidates for Rainier city council also ran for spots on the Nov. 3 ballot, but early returns did not identify the write-in candidates. Current Mayor Jerry Cole was re-elected with 793 votes after running unopposed, as was incumbent Mike Kreger with 700 votes after also running unopposed.
Incumbent Jenna Weaver and newcomer Levi Richardson did not file in time to have their names on the ballot for the positions, but nobody else filed, either, leading to the write-in campaigns.
Weaver currently holds council position 2 and said she didn’t file to run for another term to give someone else a chance. This was her first election, as she was sworn in to the council in 2017 to fill a vacancy. There were 192 write in votes for the position, but initial returns did not specify who the write-in votes were for.
Richardson, 44, ran for council position 7, left open after Steve Massey decided not to run for another term. There were 165 write-in votes for that position.
Richardson said he’s a volunteer youth basketball and football coach, active in his church and has five children between the ages of 8 and 14. He said his top focuses as an elected official will be the police and the parks.
