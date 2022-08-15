UPDATED: Back-to-school resource fairs, supply giveaways set this month for Cowlitz County families

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect a time, date and location change for Youth and Family Link's Wallace back-to-school giveaway.

Cowlitz County families getting ready to send their kids back to school can stop by several resource fairs planned for the next two weeks for free supplies, activities and information.

The Cowlitz Connect Resource Fair will be held 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the McClelland Arts Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview. The free event is open to Cowlitz County students and families.

The resource fair is organized and sponsored by ESD 112 and other local organizations and businesses.

Free backpacks and school supplies will be available on a first come, first serve basis to school children present at the event. The fair will also offer free student haircuts, hot dog lunches, family activities and information from more than 40 community services and organizations.

Youth and Family Link is holding its annual back-to-school giveaway event, with a slight change this year.

The organization is holding two school supply distributions, with the first on Tuesday specifically for families in the Wallace neighborhood during the Wallace Elementary back to school night at 1213 S. Fifth St., Kelso. Free backpacks and supplies for Wallace youth will be given out from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis.

Link will host its main back-to-school event the following week, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at its Longview location, 907 Douglas St. Registration to receive a backpack closed in late July, but all families are welcome to attend the resource fair, which will include a rock climbing wall, bouncy house, Kona Ice and resource tables.