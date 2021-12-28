UPDATE WITH VIDEO INTERVIEW: Vehicle crashes in Lake Sacajawea Monday morning, passerby pulls out driver

Julyan Hardeman’s drive to work turned into a rescue mission when he said he saw a driver plow into Lake Sacajawea on Monday morning and climbed into the frigid waters to help her out.

Hardeman, 23, of Longview said around 8:50 a.m., a female driver coming toward the icy bridge on Washington Way, veered into his lane going in the other direction. He said she appeared to quickly overcorrect herself, and drove through trees and into the lake before reaching the bridge.

Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said the driver struck two trees before hitting the water, as her “speed was too fast for conditions.” He said the SUV was almost completely submerged when he arrived to the scene minutes after the accident was reported.

“When there’s snow and ice out, you really have to slow down,” Huhta said.

Snow and ice left many local roadways slippery Monday. The National Weather Service reports temperatures were around 22 degrees at the Southwest Regional Airport in Kelso around when the lake accident occurred.

Around 9:40 a.m., a semi truck also jackknifed on northbound Interstate 5 near Allen Street in Kelso, and vehicles spun out on southbound I-5 near Woodland’s Dike Road, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

‘Someone needed my help’

Hardeman said when he saw the lake accident, he pulled over, threw his shoes off and entered the cold water. He said he opened her driver’s side door, despite pressure from the surrounding water, and helped the woman to shore. Hardeman said the water was deep enough to sink the vehicle, but the pair could touch the ground and walk to shore a few feet away.

Carl’s Towing crews pulled the SUV out of the lake around 10:30 a.m., Huhta said. He said he spoke to the driver after the accident and did not see visible external injuries, but she was taken to the hospital.

Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash said officials closed the lake’s outlets to the Cowlitz River after the accident, while they determine if oil or gas leaked from the vehicle. Huhta said Longview Public Works employees put up barriers to isolate any spills immediately after the accident.

Hardeman said helping others is a natural calling for the Longview native, and why he also works with developmentally disabled people.

“It was kind of instinct and I just went for it,” Hardeman said. “I saw that someone needed my help.”

