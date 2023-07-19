Local school districts are again gearing up to offer summer meals to children and teens.

Castle Rock

In Castle Rock meals are available at Castle Rock Elementary, 700 Huntington Ave. S. Monday through Friday from July 31 to Aug. 11 with breakfast from 8:10 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 to 11:35 a.m.

Kelso

Kelso schools will provide free meals at four locations this summer. No enrollment required. All meals must be consumed on site.

Kelso High School

Location: 1904 Allen St. Meals will be offered inside the main doors in the cafeteria at the end of Main Street Monday through Friday until Aug. 10. Breakfast is available from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kelso Public Library

Location: 351 Three Rivers Drive. Lunch will be inside the Kelso Mall Tuesday through Thursday from June 21 to July 28 from noon-1 p.m.

Lexington Elementary School

Location: 200 Boardwalk Way inside the main doors in the cafeteria on the left. The service runs Monday through Thursday, until July 28 with the lunch being served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wallace Elementary School

Location: 1213 S. 5th Ave. inside the main doors to the cafeteria straight ahead. Meals will be served Monday through Thursday, until July 28. Breakfast is from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Longview

The Longview Public Schools Summer Food Service Program plans to offer free meals to all neighborhood children ages 18 and younger. For information about the meals program, or to volunteer, call 360-575-7172.

Teen Center/Women Center

Location: 2121 Kessler Blvd. through Aug. 18, with lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. and a snack from 3 to 3:15 p.m.

Ascent Teen Center

Location: 1400 Commerce Ave. through Aug. 18, with lunch from noon to 12:15 p.m. Supervised activities will also be offered.

Archie Anderson Park

Location: 22nd Ave. & Alabama St. through Aug. 18, with lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. and a snack from 3 to 3:15 p.m. Supervised activities will also be offered.

R.A. Long High School

Location: 2903 Nichols Blvd., from July 10 through July 28, with breakfast from 8:25 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

St. Helens Elementary

Location: 431 27th Ave., from July 10 through July 28, with breakfast from 8:30 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Woodland

Free summer meals are available for kids and teens ages 18 and under in Woodland every weekday at Woodland Middle School through Aug. 18. Meals must be eaten on site. Call 360-841-2715 for more info.

Woodland Middle School

Location: 755 Park St. Breakfast is from 8:30 to 9 a.m.; lunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.