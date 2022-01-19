 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Southbound I-5 cleared near Ridgefield Wednesday

I-5 collision

This map outlines where a collision on Interstate 5 is blocking traffic near Ridgefield.

 WSDOT, Contributed

The left lane of southbound Interstate 5 near Ridgefield is no longer blocked as of 1:21 p.m. Wednesday.

The roadway had been blocked since 11:08 a.m. due to a collision, reports the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The blocked lane started around milepost 14.2, near the exit for State Route 501, reports WSDOT. 

