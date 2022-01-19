UPDATE: Southbound I-5 blocked near Ridgefield Wednesday

The left lane of southbound Interstate 5 near Ridgefield is blocked as of 12:13 p.m. Wednesday because of a collision.
The blocked lane started around milepost 14.2, near the exit for State Route 501, reports the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The roadway has been blocked since 11:08 a.m., reports WSDOT.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today