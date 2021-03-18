UPDATE: Some neighbors feared rural Kelso man accused of detonating explosives in armed standoff with SWAT team

Johnson said he’s never met Threlfall but sees him lighting off fireworks “day and night.”

Neighboring homes were evacuated and an emergency notification was sent to the neighborhood as the Lower Columbia SWAT team responded to the scene. The house became fully engulfed in flames during the standoff. Threlfall eventually was brought into custody after SWAT deployed chemical weapons. He was found hiding under a canopy in the back yard.

“The cops came quick and did everything correctly. Kudos to them,” Johnson said.

The neighbor who chose to remain anonymous said she was told to shelter in place after she called police twice that evening before hearing yelling and screaming.

She added that she sees a sheriff’s vehicle in front of the house about once a week.

“He’s always screaming and yelling and riding a motorcycle at all hours,” she said.

She added that she thinks “the cops did what they could with him,” calling it a volatile and tragic situation.