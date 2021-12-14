UPDATE: Snow forecasted Wednesday morning in Cowlitz County

Wednesday morning commutes may include a mix of rain and snow for regional drivers.

The National Weather Service of Portland calls for a mix of rain and snow early Wednesday over the Lower Columbia River valley, developing between 4 to 8 a.m. with little accumulation. Meteorologists say snow will turn to rain after 10 a.m. in Kelso and Castle Rock, and 1 p.m. in Woodland.

Severe weather shelters open as Longview temps expected to drop near freezing Longview’s severe weather shelter is opening for the winter as low temperatures and snow enter the local forecast.

Snow is likely to stick at elevations of 500 to 1,000 feet, with 1 to 4 inches predicted, report weather experts. By midafternoon, snow levels are anticipated to rise to 1,500 to 2,500 feet.

The Wednesday highs and lows will nearly be the same: Around 37 to 40 degrees in Cowlitz County. By Wednesday afternoon, the possible forecast of snow is called off and rain is expected through the rest of the week.

Tuesday's weather

Schools were closed Tuesday in the Toutle School District, but the district offices remained open after snow was forecasted in the region and some areas saw dustings.

Other districts were on snow routes. The Kalama School District reported route 505 was on a snow route, and route 506 would not drive on China Garden Road beyond Rogers Road, as of 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The Woodland School District reported route 606 was on a snow route. Route 610 would not drive on Shirley Gordon Road and routes 613 and 616 wouldn't travel beyond Ambler Road as of 5:47 a.m. Tuesday. Woodland schools reported they are on regular bus routes as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow was predicted Tuesday morning, which later turned into a rain forecast. The region faced freezing temperatures Tuesday morning, reports the National Weather Service, including around 7 a.m. in Kelso.

By Tuesday evening, meteorologists say the snow level is expected to reach 1,000 feet of elevation, with less than a half inch of accumulated snow and an anticipated low of 35 degrees.

