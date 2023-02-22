The winter weather advisory in effect in Cowlitz County through noon, is now in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service office in Portland forecasts up two to six inches of snow could accumulate in Lower Columbia.

Meteorologists advise using cation while traveling and roads are likely slippery.

The high is expected to be near 41 degrees and a low of 25.

Snow is not expected to continue through Thursday, but the low is predicted to be 18 degrees, with winds from 5 to 13 mph and gusts up to 21 mph.