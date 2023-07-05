Longview homeless shelter providers can continue to receive discounts on utility payments.

The Longview City Council approved in June a rule allowing a 25% rate reduction on sewer consumption charges for these “transitional housing providers.”

Longview Community Development Director Ann Rivers said four Longview entities receive the discount: the Emergency Support Shelter, Salvation Army, Community House on Broadway, and CORE Health, the latter of which is a Community House project.

The Salvation Army's discount is for property near their headquarters, and they haven't requested a discount for HOPE Village, she added.

Washington state code and the city of Longview describe transitional housing as residences that supply housing and services for people experiencing homelessness with the goal of providing permanent housing.

Such providers face financial hardship when sheltering low-income and disabled people free of rent, a city report states.

Rules prior to 2019 for the roughly 40-year-old city utility reduction program didn’t include a discount for shelters, only individuals.

The council also approved in June raising the income threshold for low-income and disabled people living in individual homes. The city states most program participants have historically lived in single-family dwellings.

The new income thresholds increased to keep up with rising cost-of-living increases under Social Security.

Social Security benefits rose 8.7% in 2023, according to the administration, with an average benefit increase of more than $140 per month.

City documents state such cost-of-living increases often boot people out of the threshold requirements to receive discounts, but do not cover the added expense.

Now, a single-person household earning $29,550 can receive the discounts, as opposed to the previous $27,900. A two-person household earning $33,750 can receive discounts, as opposed to the previous $31,850. A household with five or more people earning $45,550 can receive discounts, as opposed to the previous $43,000.

Rivers said there are 393 program participants who have to requalify annually.

Both the new individual and shelter benefits are expected to total $220,000 a year, state city documents. The new discount rules went into effect on June 23.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect when shelters were able to receive utility discounts.