Snowy, cold weather prompted locals schools and some public services to close Thursday.

RiverCities Transit reports buses and RiverCities LIFT will return to normal routes as of 10 a.m., after suspending services for some routes earlier. View routes at rctransit.org.

All Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries in Clark and Cowlitz Counties are closed.

Columbia County Circuit Court is closed. Officials say the court will notify people with matters set for Thursday about rescheduling.

The National Weather Service Portland reported the Interstate 5 corridor in Cowlitz County was under a winter weather advisory until 8 a.m. Thursday. Meteorologists reported wet snow could fall and accumulate up to 1 inch and, throughout the day, gusts could reach 35 mph.

Officials advise caution when driving.

Snow is not forecasted after 8 a.m. Thursday, but temperatures are expected to drop during the day and into Friday. The wind chill for Thursday evening is expected to feel like 1 degree to 10 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecasts Thursday morning lows between 25 to 30 degrees, Friday morning lows between 15 and 20 degrees and Saturday morning lows between 17 and 22 degrees.