UPDATE RiverCities buses, LIFT suspends routes Friday afternoon

RiverCities Transit reports service will stop after the 2 p.m. run Friday due to the weather.
Earlier, the public transportation provider reported several bus routes and stops were closed, and those that were open were running an hour late and on snow routes.
The changes affect both buses and the organization's service for disabled users called LIFT. To view routes and schedules, visit rctransit.org.
The Daily News, Longview, Wash.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today