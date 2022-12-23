 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE RiverCities buses, LIFT suspends routes Friday afternoon

Empty RiverCities Transit bus stop

A RiverCities bus pulls up to the empty stop in front of PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in August 2021. 

 Marissa Heffernan

RiverCities Transit reports service will stop after the 2 p.m. run Friday due to the weather.

Earlier, the public transportation provider reported several bus routes and stops were closed, and those that were open were running an hour late and on snow routes.

The changes affect both buses and the organization's service for disabled users called LIFT. To view routes and schedules, visit rctransit.org.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

