UPDATE: Right northbound I-5 lanes near Vader blocked Thursday evening

Vader wreck

A map shows were an accident near Vader was reported around 5:20 p.m. Thursday. 

 WSDOT, Contributed

VADER — Officials report an accident near Vader is blocking all of the right northbound Interstate 5 lanes as of Thursday evening.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the lanes are blocked at milepost 59 near exit 59 for the Cowlitz River.

Officials say to expect delays and use alternative route.

