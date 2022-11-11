UPDATE: Regional technology company donates $15K to Longview Parks and Recreation as department sees rapid growth

Longview Parks and Recreation Department received a $15,000 donation in late October from a regional broadband, TV and phone company, as demand for the department's services grows.

Astound Broadband Powered by Wave donated the funds on Oct. 27 as a way to support the company's expanding mission to build healthy communities, according to a press release from the city of Longview.

The donation comes during the parks and recreation department's continued growth. The city says the department experienced a 40% year-over-year growth during the height of pandemic and the demand continues today.

For instance, enrollment at Longview Parks and Recreation summer camps — which feature activities like tie dyeing, wood working, cooking and gardening — filled within minutes after opening applications this spring.

“The response to registration was unprecedented this year,” said Longview Parks and Recreation Manager Justin Brown.

Newer opportunities the department offers include after-school activities like computer lab resources and hiking trails for students in grades six through 12.

In February, the department also received two state grants for a total of $100,000 to create a new summer camp for middle school-aged children and fund outdoor activities at two long-running day camps for elementary-aged kids.

“We like to take a proactive approach to ensuring that teens and others in the community have easy access to programming and facilities to help them thrive physically, spiritually and emotionally,” said Department Director Jennifer Wills. “Astound’s contribution is timely, as we’ve seen a major and sustained increase in need for recreational opportunities in the community.”

Astound Broadband Powered by Wave provides fiber optic internet connectivity for businesses and consumers throughout Cowlitz County and much of Western Washington, according to the press release.

“The City of Longview’s Parks & Recreation Department represents the very best of community service,” said Kevin Stamey, Atound's senior director of technical operations.