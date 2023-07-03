Meteorologists say dry conditions could cause rapid spread of new or existing fires in and near Skamania County — where a wildfire is already burning — through 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Portland issued the Red Flag warning at 5 a.m. Monday, and Cowlitz County's burn ban is set to start at midnight.

A wildfire in Skamania County has reached 533 acres in size, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, and as of Sunday night, 0% was contained. A level 3 evacuation notice was issued.

The National Weather Service says there are unstable conditions in fire weather zones for the Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt. Adams Ranger District and the extreme South Washington Cascades.

A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly, the National Weather Service reports.

Outdoor burning is not recommended, state meteorologists, as relative humidity for each afternoon through Wednesday is forecasted to be as low as 15%.

Low humidity takes moisture from the forest fuels, like grass and pine needles, according to the National Parks Service, and when the relative humidity drops, the risk of fire increase because the fuels become drier.

Cowlitz County burn ban, closed dredge site

A Cowlitz County burn ban is set to go into effect at midnight through at least Sept. 30, reports Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

All outdoor burning, including brush and yard debris piles, land clearing, and silvicultural burning will be prohibited, and all burn permits rescinded.

Recreational fires are allowed, which are:

- are on private property.

- have the property owners permission.

- are in an improved ring lined with metal, stone or masonry.

- are no bigger than 3'x3'.

- burn clean, seasoned fire wood.

- are supervised by someone 16 or older and sober who has the tools to put the fire out (like a charged hoseline).

The hot, dry weather has also extended the closure of the Lower Toutle dredge disposal site No. 1, according to Justin Hudek, safety supervisor for Cowlitz County Public Works.

The site, east of the Cowlitz Public Shooting Range on Toutle Park Road, was set to be closed to public access on Monday and Tuesday, but officials extended the closure through Friday due to the weather. Hudek writes in an email that the roughly 100-acre site is closed to "prevent excessive dust and danger of fire."

The gun range is also located on part of the dredge disposal site, but will remain open, Hudek added.

Editor's note: The Seattle Times reporter Vonnai Phair contributed to this article.