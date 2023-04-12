Meteorologists say Wednesday's early rain, and snow in some areas, will turn to clear skies by the afternoon in Lower Columbia. Some schools have altered bus routes due to the weather.

The Kelso School District reports buses are on morning snow routes. View the district's snow routes at www.kelso.wednet.edu/page/transportation.

The Longview School District reports bus routes 3, 5, 14, 17 and 25 are on morning snow routes. View the snow routes at www.longviewschools.com.

The Clatskanie School District reports buses are on morning and afternoon snow routes. View snow routes at www.csd.k12.or.us/transportation.

Forecast

The National Weather Service forecasts local showers before 9 a.m., with snow level rising from 1,000 feet of elevation to 2,600 feet in the afternoon. Clouds are expected to fade to sun with a high of near 51 in the afternoon, with winds of up to 9 mph.

Weather experts call for little to no snow accumulation Wednesday and overnight frost, with a low of around 35.

Rain is expected to stop Friday, which is forecasted to have partly sunny skies and a high of 57, but showers are expected to return through Sunday in Lower Columbia.