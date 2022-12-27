UPDATE: Power outages hit Cowlitz County as high winds expected through Tuesday evening

Power outages affected thousands of Cowlitz County residents Tuesday as high winds and ongoing showers hit the area.

As of 5 p.m., Cowlitz County Public District Utility spokesperson Alice Dietz told The Daily News there were 32 separate power outages, with 5,441 residents without power and an estimated restoration time at about midnight.

According to the Cowlitz PUD website, outages were in locations such as West Longview, Longview, Ariel, Woodland Park, Yale, and Cougar.

The National Weather Service had a wind advisory in effect until 7 p.m., with gusts expected to reach up to 45 mph. Meteorologists forecasted 20 to 25 mph southwest winds through Tuesday evening along the Interstate 5 corridor, including in the cities of Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock and St. Helens. Rain is forecasted through Friday.

Crews were able to restore power for thousands of people in Castle Rock at 9:21 a.m. after an early morning outage, said Dietz. Dietz said 1,980 residents were without power as of about 2 p.m., and all crews have been dispatched to multiple areas around Cowlitz County.

At around 2 p.m., crews also opened a fuse at Hicks Road and West Side Highway, south of the city of Castle Rock, to safely remove a tree on a primary line, according to the PUD’s website. Crews expected power to be restored to the affected 28 people by 4:15 p.m.

Dietz said the power outages were caused by the weather and are in no way connected to a string of recent deliberate attacks on electrical substations in the Pacific Northwest.

Clark County Public District Utility reported on its website that 18,865 residents were without power as of 1:50 p.m.

The Kelso Police Department officers remind drivers, if traffic lights are out, treat intersections like four-way stops.