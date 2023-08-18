Cowlitz County officials report Pleasant Hill Road — north of the Pleasant Hill Grange to Castle Rock — will be temporarily closed next week for work to replace the site's temporary bridge.
Pleasant Hill Road is set to be closed, except for local traffic, from Headquarters Road to 5550 Huntington Ave. from 7 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a county press release. Pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles will not be allowed on the road and drilling equipment will be blocking the road.
People can use the alternate routes of Interstate 5, Bond Road, or West Side Highway, the press release states.
For more information, call 360-577-3030, or visit www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/publicworks.