Cowlitz County officials report Pleasant Hill Road — north of the Pleasant Hill Grange to Castle Rock — will be temporarily closed next week for work to replace the site's temporary bridge.

Pleasant Hill Road is set to be closed, except for local traffic, from Headquarters Road to 5550 Huntington Ave. from 7 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a county press release. Pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles will not be allowed on the road and drilling equipment will be blocking the road.