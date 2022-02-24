 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Northbound State Route 411 cleared north of Kelso on Thursday

SR 411 accident

The above map shows where an accident was reported north of Kelso. 

 WSDOT, Contributed

Officials report an accident north of Kelso Thursday is no longer blocking traffic. 

A collision on State Route 411, also known as West Side Highway, was cleared as of 9:11 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the northbound lane at milepost 4 near Solomon Road had been blocked since 7 a.m.

