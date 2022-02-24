UPDATE: Northbound State Route 411 cleared north of Kelso on Thursday

Officials report an accident north of Kelso Thursday is no longer blocking traffic.
A collision on State Route 411, also known as West Side Highway, was cleared as of 9:11 a.m.
The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the northbound lane at milepost 4 near Solomon Road had been blocked since 7 a.m.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today