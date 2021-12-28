 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Northbound I-5 near Castle Rock, Toutle River Rest Area cleared Tuesday

Snow tracks
Pixabay, Contributed

Two vehicle accidents near Castle Rock and Toutle caused delays on northbound Interstate 5 Tuesday morning.

The left lane of northbound I-5 near Scale 77 in Castle Rock is cleared as of 11:25 a.m. after a vehicle accident slowed traffic. A semi truck was on its side since about 10 a.m. in the median of northbound I-5 at milepost 44, reports the Washington State Department of Transportation.

About 10 miles north, northbound I-5 near milepost 54 and the Toutle River Rest Area is cleared as of 11:25 a.m. Tuesday. All the lanes previously were completely blocked due to a collision, reports the department. Drivers used the exit for the rest area on the right to get around the backup, says the department.

