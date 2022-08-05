UPDATE: National Weather Service forecasts up to 101-degree high Sunday in parts of Cowlitz County; issues 'fire weather watch'

The National Weather Service predicts Sunday will see a high of 97 to 101 degrees in Cowlitz County.

A heat advisory was already in effect as of Friday afternoon for much of the greater Portland and Vancouver metro area, the Upper Hood River Valley and Central Columbia River Gorge, reports meteorologists, but not in Cowlitz County.

As of Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service predicted a Sunday high of 97 degrees in Castle Rock, 98 in Kelso and 101 in Woodland.

Meteorologists also put out a fire weather watch from late Saturday morning through Sunday evening as 5 to 15 MPH winds with gusts up to 25 MPH are predicted over the weekend with low humidity. The National Weather Service reports the combination could be favorable for "rapid fire spread" in the "extreme south Washington cascades and foothills."

The high-temperature forecast comes after a week of cooler, mid-70- to 80-degree temperatures in Cowlitz County. The week prior saw local temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s and a heat advisory.

During that last week of July, the Portland office for the National Weather Service reports record high temperatures were set in Portland and Vancouver when temperatures rose to over 100 degrees in the areas. Portland also saw seven consecutive days of temperatures at 95 degrees or higher in July, which meteorologists report is the longest on record.

The Portland office only keeps Cowlitz County historical weather data on record for three days. However, data from the Western Regional Climate Center, which partners with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, reports the highest temperature in Longview in June and July reached 96 degrees. The center reports the highest Longview temperature in June 2021 was 100.7 degrees, 94 degrees in July 2021 and 100 degrees in August 2021.

Experts urge precaution during high temperatures. Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, which can cause death or permanent disability, according to the CDC. If someone is experiencing confusion, dizziness or are losing consciousness, call 911, move them to a cooler area, loosen clothing and remove extra layers and cool with water or ice.