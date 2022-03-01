UPDATE: Maintenance work on Ocean Beach Highway, Oregon Way wraps up Tuesday

Drivers on State Route 4, or Ocean Beach Highway, west of Longview, as well as on State Route 433, or Oregon Way, near the Lewis and Clark Bridge experienced delays Tuesday due to maintenance work.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews were working on Ocean Beach Highway at milepost 43.8 to 44.5 near County Line Park as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. Work concluded at about 4 p.m., says the state.

Crews also were working on Oregon Way at milepost 0 near the Lewis and Clark Bridge to milepost 1 near State Route 432, or Industrial Way as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. Work wrapped up around 3:10 p.m., says the state.

