Amputee support group

Second and fourth Tuesday of the month, Canterbury Inn, 1324 3rd Ave., Longview.

Lim(b)itless Longview’s goal is to strengthen those impacted by amputation or limb difference through mentorship, education, and community. The group meets at 1:30 p.m. Some meetings will include guest speakers/education.

Bee club

Third Thursday of the month, 224 Catlin St., Kelso. cowlitzbeekeeping.wixsite.com/website.

The Cowlitz Beekeepers Association is looking for new members and meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the Sons of Norway building, 224 Catlin St. in Kelso. Meetings usually include a presentation and Q&A session. For more information, call or text vice president Al Wilmoth at 815-391-4089 or president Ken Curtis 360-261-2795.

Carmel corn sale

Thursdays, 3184 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview. www.facebook.com/EarlybirdLions

The Longview-Kelso Early Bird Lions Club is selling different flavors of Carmel corn for $8 a bag from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Thursday in the Longview Fred Meyer parking lot through Sept. 21. The corn is sold under a large blue tent and a table is set up near the garden entrance. Flavors include Carmel, kettle, cheddar bacon and cinnamon.

Current events meetup

First Saturday of the month, Canterbury Park, 1335 Third Ave., Longview.

A group called “World News Discussion Group” meets at 9:30 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month at Canterbury Park in Longview. The group was originally formed as a class offered at Lower Columbia College and moderated by Lyle Mack, according to organizers. All opinions are welcomed. If you are interested in discussing state, local, national and global news, call Dolphine Mack at 360-423-6704.

Dementia Support Group

Wednesdays, Kalama Riverview Community Church, 6325 Old Pacific Hwy. South, Kalama. 360-513-5754 or www.hopedementiasupport.org

The group HOPE Dementia Support educates and advocates for people caring for a person living with dementia every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Kalama Riverview Community Church. A Zoom link is also available.

Fibromyalgia meeting

Second Wednesday of the month, 106 Eighth Ave. NW, Kelso.

A fibromyalgia group meets 1 to 3 p.m., the second Wednesday of the month at the Kelso Senior Center. Attendees can bring a brown bag lunch. For more information, call Toni at 360-442-3680.

Kelso Boxing Club

Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, Kelso.

The Kelso Boxing Club is open is anyone ages 11 and older, and meets from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso. The club is a charter member with USA Boxing, which is a member of the U.S. Olympic Training Committee and oversees all amateur boxing in the United States, according to the club. For more information, contact coach Steve Chase at 360-936-9345.

Kelso Garden Club

Third Friday of the month, 401 Crawford St, Kelso. Visit the “Kelso Garden Club” group on Facebook.

The Kelso Garden Club meets on the third Friday of the month at Central Christian Church basement at 401 Crawford St, Kelso. Meetings begin with a short half hour program at 10 a.m., followed by the monthly meeting. New members are welcome. Contact the president at sarahkoss@comcast.net for more details.

Kelso High class of ‘50

Last Friday of the month, Canterbury Park, 1335 Third Ave., Longview.

The Kelso High School class of 1950 plans to meet for lunch on the last Friday of the month. The meetings will take place at 11:30 a.m., in the Canterbury Park Bistro in Longview, according to organizers. If you have questions or need a ride, call Dorothy Bain Hanson at 360-261-2289.

Kelso High class of ‘54

Second Friday of the month, Kelso/Longview Elks Lodge, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The Kelso High School class of 1954 meets at 11:30 a.m. on the second Friday of the month at the Kelso/Longview Elks Lodge. Contact Marie LaFave at 360-636-0648 for more information.

Kelso High class of ‘58

Fourth Tuesday of the month, Kelso/Longview Elks Lodge, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The Kelso High School class of 1958 meets at noon the fourth Tuesday of the month. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to attend the no-host luncheon. Contact Judi Fouch Peters at 360-577-4584 for more information.

Kelso High class of ‘60

Third Thursday of the month, 804 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview.

The Kelso High class of 1960 meets at noon at Stuffy’s Restaurant on the third Thursday of the month. Contact Donna Alberti Hilton at 360-423-6902.

Kelso High class of ‘63

First Wednesday of the month, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

Kelso class of 1963 meets at 11:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at the Kelso Elks Lodge. For more information, contact Dolores Jamieson Hill at kelsoclassof1963@gmail.com.

Lay counseling

By appointment only, Longview Community Church, 2323 Washington Way, Longview.

A lay counseling clinic through the Longview Community Church is offering free, one-hour sessions with a lay counselor, supervised by a professional psychologist in Longview. Free appointments are available for individuals and couples. To request a counseling session, call the church at 360-423-6380 or 360-431-5640.

Lower Columbia Genealogical Society

Second Thursday of the month except in July and December, online.

The Lower Columbia Genealogical Society meets the second Thursday of the month on Zoom, with announcements and introductions starting at 6:30 p.m. and a program a half hour later. The group helps locals research their past. Money raised from society dues and projects purchases research materials for the genealogy collection at the Longview Public Library. For the Zoom meeting link, email lcgsgen@yahoo.com.

R.A. Long class of ‘55

First Wednesday of the month, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The R.A. Long class of ‘55 meets for lunch on the first Wednesday each month at 11:30 a.m. at the Longview/Kelso Elks in Kelso. All classmates and spouses are welcome. For more information, contact Gloria Sanders, 360-846-0678.

Sacajawea Fiber Arts Guild

Fourth Thursday of the month from September through May, LaFavorites 204, S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.

The Sacajawea Fiber Arts Guild started in the 1950s and includes members from Cowlitz, Lewis, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Meetings are held at 4 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month from September through May. The group’s November/December meeting is combined on the first Thursday of December.

Sewing group

Second Tuesday of the month, 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso. extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz/4h.

The Sewing and Textile Advisors of the Cowlitz County Washington State Extension Office’s 4-H program is looking for volunteers with skills in knitting, tatting, crocheting, stitchery, using a sewing machine, patterns and other fiber arts skills. The group meets at 10 a.m., the second Tuesday of the month in Kelso. To join the group, contact 360-577-3014 ext. 4 or jleach@wsu.edu.

Quilting group

Wednesdays, 2746 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview.

People can join a group to make quilts for Cowlitz County Head Start classes, where organizers of the quilting group say over 600 children are enrolled. The group provides materials, and attendees are asked to bring sewing machines. For more information, contact Peggy Hofemann at 360-353-8578 or Janine Binn at 360-751-4079. Another group meets from 12:30 to 4 p.m., Tuesdays in Toutle and people can call Sylvia Williams at 360-270-3495 for more information.

VFW fundraiser

Second Saturdays of the month, 4311 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview.

Cowlitz Valley VFW Auxiliary 1045 hosts a fundraising breakfast from 9 to 10:30 a.m., the second Saturday every month at the VFW Hall, 4311 Ocean Beach Hwy. Breakfast costs $7 per person and is open to the public. Proceeds from the breakfast are used to help veterans and their families. The menu includes eggs cooked to order, sausage, biscuits and gravy, French toast, toast, coffee, orange juice and water, according to organizers.