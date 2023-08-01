Mark Morris class of ‘67 luncheon

Aug. 1, the Regent, 3353 Washington Way, Longview.

Classmates, spouses are welcome to attend. If you have questions contact Kandy Emerson Lewis at 360-425-9761.

Reaching the Underachieving Child

Dr. Daniel G. Amen will be sharing tips for Reaching the Underachieving Child through the Love and Logic Insiders Club. Slots available at 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Some kids go the traditional route, finding relatively easy success in learning and in school. Others struggle with school yet develop valuable skills through other avenues. We will introduce you to a proven method to unleash your child’s potential.

70th Kelso reunion

Aug. 3, Kelso-Longview Elks Club, Kelso.

The Kelso High School Class of 1953 will have their 70th class reunion at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Kelso-Longview Elks Club, 900 Ash St., Kelso. There will be a no-host luncheon for class members and guests. Order off the menu. Dress is casual. Reservations are needed and can be made by contacting Jocile at 360-423-1982 or condo14joyb@gmail.com.

Tour Cowlitz 911 Center

Aug. 4, 2790 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview.

Tour the new Cowlitz 911 Center from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at 2790 Ocean Beach Hwy. in Longview. Construction broke ground on the roughly $8.6 million building in March 2021, after workers manned stations in the basement of the Hall of Justice since the late '80s. The flood-prone basement created a hazard when storing the computer, radio and telephone servers the county relies on for emergency services. The new building also has natural light, compared to the dark basement.

First Friday Cruise Commerce

Aug. 4, downtown Longview.

This event is a Longview tradition. All cars are welcome to join. Stop in at local businesses along the way to show your support. Event begins at 6 p.m.

Salmon River Trail hike

Drive 180 miles roundtrip to the Salmon River for a moderate hike of 7.2 miles with 900 foot elevation gain on a trail through a mossy old growth forest next to the river with the Mount St. Helens Club. The trail follows a gentle terrain with a few steep sections coming to a bluff with a viewpoint of the wilderness. Wilderness permits are required. Leader: Susan M. at 360-751-1255.

Lake Sacajawea hike

Walk 4 miles on flat ground around the whole Longview lake or any portion for a shorter walk with the Mount St. Helens Club. The total distance will be decided by the group at the time. The group will hike all together. The walk is designed for seniors or people with physical limitations. Leader: Susan S. at 360-430-9914.

Sand castle competition

Aug. 5-6, Sand Island, St. Helens, Oregon.

Profession sand carvers from around the country will compete for top honors at this event. Additional activities include scavenger hunts, music and sand bucket fun. People buy just one ticket for the weekend at $15. Visit discovercolumbiacounty.com for tickets and more information.

Children in Between

Aug. 7, 360-414-9212 to register.

The class will be Monday from 6-9 p.m. and meets the Washington state requirement of a 4-hour parenting class on divorce/separation on children. Cost is $40.

Gnat Creek Campground hike

Drive 80 miles roundtrip for this easy hike of 3-9 miles through a shaded forest with a 500 foot elevation gain along a pastoral creek with the Mount St. Helens Club. Visit the hatchery and feed the fish. Leader: John R. at 360-431-1122.

Kelso class of ‘65 meetup

Aug. 10, Tam O’Shanter Park, Kelso.

The Kelso Class of 1965 will have their monthly lunch at Tam O’Shanter Park at 11:30 a.m. This will be a potluck so please bring a dish to share. All classmates and spouses are welcome to attend. For more information, call Cindy Loranger Quick at 360-864-6932.

Genealogical society meeting

Lola Weber is set to present “You Immigrant Ancestor” at Lower Columbia Genealogical Society’s Aug. 10 Zoom meeting. Virtual meeting doors will open at 6:30 pm. The speaker’s program begins a half hour later. The public is invited to attend. For a link to join the meeting, contact lcgsgen@yahoo.com

Movies at the Park

Aug. 11, 18, 25, Lake Sacajawea, Longview.

Bring family, friends, a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy a movie under the stars. Pre-movie activities start at 7 p.m. Movies start at dusk. Popcorn, treats and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Aug. 11 movie “B.I.G.,” Aug. 18 is “Moana” and Aug. 25 is “Puss in Boots.”

Hawaiian night with the Eagles

Aug. 12, 1526 12th Ave., Longview. www.facebook.com/longview.eagles.2116

The Longview Eagles plan to host their 12th Annual Hawaiian night Aug. 12 with dinner served at 6 p.m. and the cost is by donation. Hawaiian dancers will perform at about 7 p.m. and the Ted Boursaw band will play about an hour later. Sign up at the club or call 360-425-1444. Members and guests are invited. The event will also include raffles and proceeds will go to the club's charities.

Tatoosh Ridge hike

Aug. 12, east of Packwood. www.mtsthelensclub.org

Drive 210 miles roundtrip for this strenuous hike of 10 miles with a 3,500 foot e.g. through beautiful flower meadows with stunning views of Mount Rainier with the Mount St. Helens Club. Leader: MJ R. at 360-355-5220.

Discovery Trail hike

Drive 140 miles roundtrip for this moderate/strenuous hike of 8 miles out and back with a 1,600 foot elevation gain with the Mount St. Helens Club. The initial 1.5 miles is steep with lots of switchbacks and then gentler up and downs through the forest that runs along and above the Pacific Ocean. Near the halfway point there is a restroom, campsites and a viewpoint of the Tillamook Lighthouse. Leaders: John and Mary Jane M. at 360-508-0878.

Port tours

10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Aug. 17 through Aug. 19. www.portoflongview.com/216/Summer-Tour-Series

Take a tour of the Port of Longview twice a day from Aug. 17 through 19 and a get a crash course on the port's 100-year history. Register at www.portoflongview.com/216/Summer-Tour-Series.

Paradise Park hike

Drive 110 miles roundtrip for this strenuous hike 12.5 miles with a 2,300 foot elevation gain with the Mount St. Helens Club. A classic Mount Hood hike, from Timberline Lodge climb down (and up) Zig Zag Canyon to fields of wild flowers and alpine views of Mt Hood. Visit Timberline Lodge too. Leader: Pat R. at 360-225-7232 or 360-560-9554.

Mark Morris class of ‘71 meetup

Aug. 19, Silver Star Sport Bar and Grill, Longview.

The Mark Morris Class of 1971 plans to have their monthly luncheon at the Silver Star Sports Bar and Grill, 1032 Vandercook Way, Longview at noon on Aug. 10. All classmates, spouses, and significant others, are invited to attend. Contact Jack Farrand at 360-431-8545 for more information.

Toutle Lake reunion

Aug. 19, Toutle Lake School District, Toutle.

Toutle Lake alumni who attended the school more than 40 years ago are meeting for a reunion on Aug. 19 at the school cafeteria. Doors will open at 3 p.m., and a potluck dinner will be served two hours later. This year includes classes through the 1983 graduating year. Coffee, lemonade, water and table service will be provided. Organizers suggest bringing a dish to share. For more information, contact committee members Vicky Howard at lvhoward@comcast.net; Rickey Foster at foster6661@comcast.net; or Arlene Smith at grandmasmith3@hotmail.com.

70th birthday gathering

Aug. 19, Riverside Park, Site 8, Kelso.

Kelso class of 1971 invites classmates to a birthday gathering, starting at noon, to celebrate the entire class turning 70 this year. Bring your own main dish, plus a side dish to share. Bring your own beverages, but no alcohol is allowed in the park. Contact Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945, pjcoop53@yahoo.com or on the class Facebook page, Kelso Class of ‘71 Reunion.

Oxbow Regional Park Hike

Aug. 24, Southeast of Troutdale, Oregon. www.mtsthelensclub.org

Drive 123 miles roundtrip for this easy hike of 6.5 miles with about a 550 foot elevation gain through an ancient forest and along the Sandy River with the Mount St. Helens Club. Vehicle fee is $5. Leaders: Linda J. at 360-431-3321 and Leslie P. at 360-520-4592.

Mirror Lake hike

Aug. 26, near Government Camp, Oregon. www.mtsthelensclub.org

Drive 196 miles roundtrip for this strenuous hike of 6.4 miles roundtrip with a 1,500 foot elevation gain past scenic Mirror Lake to mountain top viewpoint of Mount Hood and surrounding National Forest with the Mount St. Helens Club. Drivers will need a Northwest Forest or Senior pass. Leader: Bruce M. at 360-425-0256.

Seminary Hill hike

Drive 90 miles roundtrip for this easy hike of 4.5 miles with a 320 foot elevation gain just east of Centralia with the Mount St. Helens Club. This hike offers hilltop wandering and views of Centralia, Chehalis and the Chehalis or Skookumchuck River Valley. Leader: Barbara R. at 360- 431-1131.

Silver Lake boat parade

Sept. 2, Streeter’s Resort, Silver Lake, Wash.

Sixth annual end of summer lighted boat parade regatta at dusk. Boats will cruise the lake shores. All legal watercraft are invited to decorate and get in line for the 2.5-hour event.

Kelso Garden Club at the Hilander Festival

Sept. 9 and 10, Tam O’Shanter Park, Kelso, www.kelso.gov/visitors/highlander-festival

Join the Kelso Garden Club at the Hilander Festival in Tam O’Shanter Park on Sept. 9 by entering summer blooming flowers, plants for foliage or floral design in the display. Entries for the Flower Show “Journey through the Highlands” will be taken between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Check the Highlander Festival website at www.kelso.gov for the Schedule for entries for flowers, foliage and design. Judging will begin at 10 a.m., ribbons will be given for places and entries should be removed by 4 p.m. Judging will be the Danish style which means entries are judged on their own merit rather than competitive. Kelso Garden Club members will be present to help with entries and provide information about club activities.