Gnat Creek Campground hike

Drive 80 miles roundtrip for this easy hike of 3-9 miles through a shaded forest with a 500 foot elevation gain along a pastoral creek with the Mount St. Helens Club. Visit the hatchery and feed the fish. Leader: John R. at 360-431-1122.

Kelso class of ‘65 meetup

Aug. 10, Tam O’Shanter Park, Kelso.

The Kelso Class of 1965 will have their monthly lunch at Tam O’Shanter Park at 11:30 a.m. This will be a potluck so please bring a dish to share. All classmates and spouses are welcome to attend. For more information, call Cindy Loranger Quick at 360-864-6932.

Genealogical society meeting

Lola Weber is set to present “You Immigrant Ancestor” at Lower Columbia Genealogical Society’s Aug. 10 Zoom meeting. Virtual meeting doors will open at 6:30 pm. The speaker’s program begins a half hour later. The public is invited to attend. For a link to join the meeting, contact lcgsgen@yahoo.com

Movies at the Park, Longview

Aug. 11, 18, 25, Lake Sacajawea, Longview.

Bring family, friends, a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy a movie under the stars. Pre-movie activities start at 7 p.m. Movies start at dusk. Popcorn, treats and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. The Aug. 11 is movie “B.I.G.,” Aug. 18 is “Moana” and Aug. 25 is “Puss in Boots.”

Movies in the Park, Woodland

Aug. 11, 25, Horseshoe Lake Park, Woodland.

Movies in Woodland are set to run from dusk to 9 p.m. most Fridays through Aug. 25. Events include a $5 dinner provided by the Veterans of Foreign Wars at 5:30 p.m., while a city flyer states “the fun begins” with live bands from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Different activities are planned at each showing. The Aug. 11 movies is “Rumble,” and people can enjoy a display of construction equipment. The Aug. 25 movies is “The Bad Guys,” and people can enjoy a truck and side-by-side tailgate.

Hawaiian night with the Eagles

Aug. 12, 1526 12th Ave., Longview. www.facebook.com/longview.eagles.2116

The Longview Eagles plan to host their 12th Annual Hawaiian night Aug. 12 with dinner served at 6 p.m. and the cost is by donation. Hawaiian dancers will perform at about 7 p.m. and the Ted Boursaw band will play about an hour later. Sign up at the club or call 360-425-1444. Members and guests are invited. The event will also include raffles and proceeds will go to the club’s charities.

Tatoosh Ridge hike

Aug. 12, east of Packwood. www.mtsthelensclub.org

Drive 210 miles roundtrip for this strenuous hike of 10 miles with a 3,500 foot e.g. through beautiful flower meadows with stunning views of Mount Rainier with the Mount St. Helens Club. Leader: MJ R. at 360-355-5220.

Discovery Trail hike

Drive 140 miles roundtrip for this moderate/strenuous hike of 8 miles out and back with a 1,600 foot elevation gain with the Mount St. Helens Club. The initial 1.5 miles is steep with lots of switchbacks and then gentler up and downs through the forest that runs along and above the Pacific Ocean. Near the halfway point there is a restroom, campsites and a viewpoint of the Tillamook Lighthouse. Leaders: John and Mary Jane M. at 360-508-0878.

Mark Morris freshman day camp

Aug. 17-18, Longview. 360-575-7770.

Students can learn to easily transition to high school during this day camp, which includes tours, information on how to join clubs and sports, and what is required to graduate.

Miso soup demonstration

Aug. 18, 2210 Olympia Way, Longview. lowercolumbiaschoolgardens.org.

Taste and learn about miso while Japanese exchange students from Atomi University host a miso soup demonstration from 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 18 in the Northlake School Garden in Longview. The students will use vegetables and flowers from the garden. Enjoy a cup of miso soup while exploring the 1-acre food forest. Miso in the Garden takes place during Northlake's regularly scheduled weekly "Community Days." The event is free.

Port tours

10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Aug. 17 through Aug. 19. www.portoflongview.com/216/Summer-Tour-Series

Take a tour of the Port of Longview twice a day from Aug. 17 through 19 and a get a crash course on the port’s 100-year history. Register at www.portoflongview.com/216/Summer-Tour-Series.

Paradise Park hike

Drive 110 miles roundtrip for this strenuous hike 12.5 miles with a 2,300 foot elevation gain with the Mount St. Helens Club. A classic Mount Hood hike, from Timberline Lodge climb down (and up) Zig Zag Canyon to fields of wild flowers and alpine views of Mt Hood. Visit Timberline Lodge too. Leader: Pat R. at 360-225-7232 or 360-560-9554.

Free clothes for students

Aug. 18, 312 First Ave., Castle Rock. 360-274-6604

Preschool through high school students who are enrolled in Castle Rock and Toutle school districts and qualify for free or reduced lunches can receive new socks, underwear and a gift card for shoes at St. Paul Lutheran Church as part of the 34th annual Kids’ Clothes Closet event. Gently used tops and pants will also be available. Students must bring proof of residency in the form of a water or electric bill.

Mark Morris class of ‘71 meetup

Aug. 19, Silver Star Sport Bar and Grill, Longview.

The Mark Morris Class of 1971 plans to have their monthly luncheon at the Silver Star Sports Bar and Grill, 1032 Vandercook Way, Longview at noon on Aug. 10. All classmates, spouses, and significant others, are invited to attend. Contact Jack Farrand at 360-431-8545 for more information.

Toutle Lake reunion

Aug. 19, Toutle Lake School District, Toutle.

Toutle Lake alumni who attended the school more than 40 years ago are meeting for a reunion on Aug. 19 at the school cafeteria. Doors will open at 3 p.m., and a potluck dinner will be served two hours later. This year includes classes through the 1983 graduating year. Coffee, lemonade, water and table service will be provided. Organizers suggest bringing a dish to share. For more information, contact committee members Vicky Howard at lvhoward@comcast.net; Rickey Foster at foster6661@comcast.net; or Arlene Smith at grandmasmith3@hotmail.com.

70th birthday gathering

Aug. 19, Riverside Park, Site 8, Kelso.

Kelso class of 1971 invites classmates to a birthday gathering, starting at noon, to celebrate the entire class turning 70 this year. Bring your own main dish, plus a side dish to share. Bring your own beverages, but no alcohol is allowed in the park. Contact Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945, pjcoop53@yahoo.com or on the class Facebook page, Kelso Class of ‘71 Reunion.

R.A. Long freshman day camp

Aug. 21-22, Longview. 360-575-7113.

Students can learn to easily transition to high school during this day camp, which includes tours, information on how to join clubs and sports, and what is required to graduate.

School supply giveaway

Aug. 23, 907 Douglas St., Longview. linkprogram.org

Longview and Kelso students can join a school supplies giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Youth and Family Link in Longview. Kindergarten through 12th grade students can receive free backpacks and supplies, plus there will be a rock climbing wall and bouncy house at the event. Attendees must preregister at linkprogram.org. Donations are funded by the Fill the Canoe school supply drive by Red Canoe Credit Union.