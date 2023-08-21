R.A. Long freshman day camp

Aug. 22, Longview. 360-575-7113.

Students can learn to easily transition to high school during this day camp, which includes tours, information on how to join clubs and sports, and what is required to graduate.

School supply giveaway

Aug. 23, 907 Douglas St., Longview. linkprogram.org

Longview and Kelso students can join a school supplies giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Youth and Family Link in Longview. Kindergarten through 12th grade students can receive free backpacks and supplies, plus there will be a rock climbing wall and bouncy house at the event. Attendees must preregister at linkprogram.org. Donations are funded by the Fill the Canoe school supply drive by Red Canoe Credit Union.

Oxbow Regional Park Hike

Aug. 24, Southeast of Troutdale, Oregon. www.mtsthelensclub.org

Drive 123 miles roundtrip for this easy hike of 6.5 miles with about a 550 foot elevation gain through an ancient forest and along the Sandy River with the Mount St. Helens Club. Vehicle fee is $5. Leaders: Linda J. at 360-431-3321 and Leslie P. at 360-520-4592.

Woodland Movies in the Park

Aug. 25, Horseshoe Lake Park, Woodland.

The event includes a $5 dinner provided by the Veterans of Foreign Wars at 5:30 p.m., while a city flyer states “the fun begins” with live bands from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The Aug. 25 movie is “The Bad Guys,” and there will also be a truck and side-by-side tailgate.

Longview Movies at the Park

Aug. 25, Lake Sacajawea, Longview.

Bring family, friends, a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy a movie under the stars. Pre-movie activities start at 7 p.m. and movies start at dusk. Popcorn, treats and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. The Aug. 25 movie is “Puss in Boots.”

Dance-A-Palooza

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Kalama Waterfront Amphitheater, Kalama. www.facebook.com/risingheightsdance

Join Rising Heights dance studio for a free event featuring vendors, bounce houses, raffles, performances and entertainment by Rising Heights dancers.

Unique Tin car show

Aug. 26, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. 360-636-1969, 360-577-0111, or www.facebook.com/UniqueTincarclub

Registration opens at noon, Aug. 25 for this 48th annual car show. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. next day at the Cowlitz County Event Center and will include door prizes, raffles, a beer garden, food booths, a pin-up contest, a “young rodder” class for ages 19 and under, and a swap meet. A 10’ X 15’ stall at the swap meet is $15. A driver’s license is required to attend the Aug. 26 event. Unique Tin Car Show Drags will be held Aug. 27 at the Riverdale Raceway in Toutle.

Mirror Lake hike

Aug. 26, near Government Camp, Oregon. www.mtsthelensclub.org

Drive 196 miles roundtrip for this strenuous hike of 6.4 miles roundtrip with a 1,500 foot elevation gain past scenic Mirror Lake to mountain top viewpoint of Mount Hood and surrounding National Forest with the Mount St. Helens Club. Drivers will need a Northwest Forest or Senior pass. Leader: Bruce M. at 360-425-0256.

Castle Rock Music in the Park

Aug. 26, Gateway Park, the intersection of Front Avenue Northwest and Huntington Avenue North, Castle Rock.

Enjoy a free concert from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Gateway Park during this second annual event. Wagon the band is set to play and the Longview Lions Club will sell kettle corn, Carmel corn, cotton candy, water and sodas. The art studio Didymus Ink will be set up with face painting and Castle Rock Blooms will offer raffles. Organizers suggest parking at Riverfront Trail North Trailhead’s parking lot, or on the street on the east side of Front Avenue.

Seminary Hill hike

Drive 90 miles roundtrip for this easy hike of 4.5 miles with a 320 foot elevation gain just east of Centralia with the Mount St. Helens Club. This hike offers hilltop wandering and views of Centralia, Chehalis and the Chehalis or Skookumchuck River Valley. Leader: Barbara R. at 360- 431-1131.

Memorial Stadium ribbon cutting

Sept. 1, 2903 Nichols Blvd., Longview.

The community is invited to a ribbon cutting at Memorial Stadium before the first football game of the season, 6:30 p.m., Sept. 1. The facility was repainted, and received new turf and a larger track during its roughly $3.9 million upgrade over the summer. The district reports the facility will be able to host regional competitions since it now meets Washington Interscholastic Activities Association standards.

Silver Lake boat parade

Sept. 2, Streeter’s Resort, Silver Lake.

The sixth annual end-of-summer, lighted boat parade regatta begins at dusk. Boats will cruise the lake shores. All legal watercraft are invited to decorate and get in line for the 2.5-hour event.

Cowlitz River Paddle Fest

11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 3, 5040 West Side Hwy., Castle Rock. www.facebook.com/CowlitzRiverKayakers

Join the sixth annual Labor Day weekend Cowlitz River Paddle Fest, where people can kayak, canoe or paddleboard from the Castle Rock boat launch to Gerhart Gardens Park in Longview. Morning shuttles will be available from Gerhart Gardens, as well as an afternoon return shuttle.

Kelso class’s 60th reunion

Sept. 8 and 9, Kelso. 900 Ash St. and 1820 West Side Hwy., Kelso.

The Kelso High School class of 1963 is celebrating its 60th reunion at the Kelso Elks Lodge at 900 Ash St. in Kelso. The event includes a social hour from 5 to 6 p.m. and dinner from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday. People are asked to bring their own name tags and mementos to share. Cost: $30 per person due by Aug. 19, payable to Judy Ainslie, 105 Modesto Dr., Kelso, WA 98626. Financial assistance is available and the dress code is business casual. The next day, people can bring their own lunch to Riverside Park in Lexington for more fun. Contact Nancy Ward Chess at 503-310-1066 for more information.

Realms Unknown Fantasy Festival

Sept. 8-10, Lewis River Golf Course, Woodland.

Lewis River Golf Course is hosting a three-day immersive fantasy festival featuring an interactive quest, games, themed taverns and live music. Interested vendors, performers and volunteers can apply at therealmsunknown.com. Purchase tickets at www.merctickets.com.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s

10 a.m. Sept. 9, Lake Sacajawea Park, Longview, www.alz.org/walk.

Join the Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony, in which walkers carry colored flowers representing their personal connection to the disease. Visit their website to register or receive updates about the event.