Sunday, July 2

All day, Longview Fire Department’s Hole-In-One Golf, Lake Sacajawea.

8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Longview/Kelso Early Bird Lions breakfast, Hemlock Plaza.

9 a.m. to 10 p.m., remaining food vendors, Hemlock Plaza.

9 a.m. to 10 p.m., marketplace vendors, Nichols Boulevard.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m., church Service and praise bands, Martin’s Dock.

Noon to 10 p.m., carnival, in front of R.A. Long High School.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m., kids festival, Lake Sacajawea.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m., cardboard boat regatta, Martin’s Dock.

4 p.m. to 9 p.m., live entertainment with Stevie Starlight Rock from through 6:30 p.m., then Steehead, Martin’s Dock.

Monday, July 3

All day, Longview Fire Department’s Hole-In-One Golf, Lake Sacajawea.

8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Longview/Kelso Early Bird Lions breakfast, Hemlock Plaza.

9 a.m. to 10 p.m., remaining food vendors, Hemlock Plaza.

9 a.m. to 10 p.m., marketplace vendors, Nichols Boulevard.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., kids festival, Lake Sacajawea.

11 a.m. to 9 p.m., live entertainment with Gabe & Haven through noon, Greg Park from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., Cloudshine from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Raeann Philips from 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., Kill the Headlights from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and a Pat Benatar tribute band from 7:30 to 9 p.m., Martin's Dock.

Noon to 10 p.m., carnival, in front of R.A. Long High School.

4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Longview Pioneer Lions’ Spirits of Longview beer garden (ages 21+ only), $5 entry fee, Cowlitz County Event Center.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Firecracker Fun Run, $12 per person, Lake Sacajawea.

Tuesday, July 4

All day, Longview Fire Department’s Hole-In-One Golf, Lake Sacajawea.

8 a.m. to 10 a.m., parade lineup, 14th Avenue and Broadway Street.

8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Longview/Kelso Early Bird Lions breakfast, Hemlock Plaza.

9 a.m. to 10 p.m., remaining food vendors, Hemlock Plaza.

9 a.m. to 10 p.m., marketplace vendors, Nichols Boulevard.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., timber show, Kessler Boulevard and Louisiana Street.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., kids festival, Lake Sacajawea.

9:45 a.m. to 10 a.m., Cowlitz Valley Runners’ Go Fourth One Mile Walk/Run, $15 per person, starts in front on the Monticello Hotel.

10 a.m. to noon, parade, 14th Avenue and Broadway Street.

Noon to 10 p.m., carnival, in front of R.A. Long High School.

Noon to 10 p.m., live entertainment with Northwest Wind Ensemble through 1 p.m., Army Band from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Chris Guenther from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Imposter Syndrome from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and Clary Chamber and TLR from 8:30 to 10 p.m., Martin’s Dock.

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Longview Community Church self-guided tours, Washington Way and Kessler Boulevard.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Lions’ kids races, in front of R.A. Long High School.

3 p.m. to 5 p.m., organ concert, Washington Way and Kessler Boulevard.

10 p.m. to 11 p.m., fireworks display, Lake Sacajawea.