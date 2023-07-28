Here is a list of events throughout the year to celebrate Longview’s centennial. More events will be added as they are finalized.

Historic podcast

The Longview Public Library's Podcast Your Shelf or Mine is celebrating Longview's Centennial with historical episodes, including a look at Longview during World War II and the origins of the city's original 1924 log archway.

Historic walking tour

While supplies last, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300 or www.longviewlibrary.org.

Pick up a free copy of the Longview Centennial Historic Walking Tour Passport. Add stickers to mark visits to 18 locations around Longview and bring the completed passport to the library for an official centennial stamp. Donated by the Friends of the Longview Public Library.

The Longview Open

11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 26, Longview Country Club, 41 Country Club Dr., Longview. 360-423-8500 or www.longview100.org.

Join the Longview Open, a 36-hole stroke play event.

Centennial Gala Dinner and Dance

5 p.m., Sept. 8, Grant’s at the Monticello Hotel, 1405 17th Ave., Longview. www.longview100.org.

Enjoy a meal, beverages and light entertainment at the Monticello Hotel Ballroom. At dusk, watch a nearby drone show featuring the planned city then return to the ballroom to dance. Tickets are $100.

Drone show

Dusk, Sept. 8, near Lower Columbia College's David Story Field, 1600 Maple St., Longview. www.longview100.org.

Watch the story of Longview's founding, building, growth and future through the modern media of around 300 lighted drones flying in formation.

Parade, Time Capsule ceremony

1 p.m., Sept. 9, downtown Longview. www.freemasoncowlitz.org/time-capsule

Join a parade and time capsule ceremony centered around Longview's centennial. The Longview Masonic Lodge 263 is turning 100, in addition to the city, so the Longview lodge is gifting the city a new time capsule to be opened in 2123 during the city's bicentennial. Help put together the new time capsule by entering submissions at www.freemasoncowlitz.org/time-capsule.

Centennial Rolleo

Spend the afternoon cheering on log rollers while enjoying a picnic lunch at Lake Sacajawea Park. The competition is hosted by the Longview Centennial Committee and the U.S. Log Rolling Association. Prize money of $10,000 is set to be split evenly between men and women divisions with at least 5% paid to eighth place. Professionals can register for the event at uslogrolling.wildapricot.org/event-5327961 through Aug. 18.

Drone show

Dusk, Sept. 9, Martin's Dock, Lake Sacajawea Park, Longview. www.longview100.org.

Watch the story of Longview's founding, building, growth and future through the modern media of around 300 lighted drones flying in formation.

YMCA Ice Cream Social and Ol’ Time Music

2 to 5 p.m., Sept. 30, YMCA, 766 15th Ave., Longview. 360-423-4770 or longviewymca.org.

Ice cream treats, music and dancing. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids.

Hill Memorial Concert at Longview Community Church

3 p.m., Oct. 15, 2323 Washington Way, Longview. www.longview100.org.

This year's guest artist is Michal Allen Harrison. The concert is free and donations will go toward the music program.

YMCA Military Ball

6 to 10 p.m., Nov. 11, AWPPW Hall, 724 15th Ave., Longview. 360-423-4770 or longviewymca.org.

This black-tie or dress uniform event will include dinner and dancing for active military personnel, veterans and their spouses or dates at the AWPPW Hall adjacent to the YMCA. The YMCA is also planning to offer child care, silent auction items and other activities.

Solstice walk

5 p.m., Dec. 16, Lake Sacajawea Park, Longview. www.friendsofgalileo.com.

Join for Longview’s annual Solstice Lantern Walk through the solar system.

YMCA 100th birthday party open house

9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 17, YMCA, 766 15th Ave., Longview. 360-423-4770 or longviewymca.org.

Help the YMCA celebrate its 100 birthday with this free event featuring refreshments, tours of the building, membership promotions, historic photos and more.