To honor the city's milestone anniversary, The Daily News is running a series through the rest of 2023 on issues covering Longview's past 100 years. Articles, photos, videos, polls and more will be added to the series through December.
The Rodriguez sisters chat in the history room in the community building at Ryderwood Centennial on Friday. The two were the last children to be raised in the recently turned retirement community. Their grandmother, Myrtle Prim, the town's postmistress, had to ask for special permission to raise the kids. The girls remember hand stamping the postage and sorting the mail into boxes.
Wade Lapp transforms a log donated by Sierra Pacific into a gorilla at the Ryderwood Centennial on Friday. Lapp carved into four logs over the weekend at the festival and restored the town's wooden logger, "Uncle Bill," which will be placed in the centennial time capsule.
Jack Bowers, a resident of Ryderwood, plays a mountain dulcimer he made from an old wooden cigar box during the first day of the Ryderwood Centennial on Friday, July 28, in Ryderwood. Bowers says he has made over 900 mountain dulcimers over the years. Along with the stringed instruments, he was selling his autobiography, "Lyrics, Laughs, and Legacy of Life."
Ryderwood was set up in 1923 as the seat of logging operations for the Long-Bell Lumber Company, which had purchased timber in the area to feed its new mills in Longview.
Attendees wait for the Columbia River Reader's "Celebration of Longview's Centennial" Gala to begin, in Rose Center for the Arts on Friday, June 30. The event featured the book launch of "Empire of Trees," a retrospective on the past century in Longview, written by Hal Calbom.
The Musical Group Brownsmead Flats performed onstage as part of the Columbia River Reader's "Celebration of Longview's Centennial" Gala, held in Rose Center for the Arts on Friday, June 30. The Pacific Northwest "Crabgrass" group has written music and performed together for decades.
Cowlitz County Historical Museum Director Joseph Govednik honors contributors during the Columbia River Reader's "Celebration of Longview's Centennial" Gala, held in Rose Center for the Arts on Friday, June 30. The event featured the book launch of "Empire of Trees," a retrospective on the past century in Longview, written by Hal Calbom.
The Dance Group Tapestry performed onstage as part of the Columbia River Reader's "Celebration of Longview's Centennial" Gala, held in Rose Center for the Arts on Friday, June 30. Attendees of the event were encouraged to dress in 1920s clothing as a tribute to Longview's establishment in 1923.
Author Alan Rose interviews Columbia River Reader Publisher Susan Piper during the "Celebration of Longview's Centennial" Gala, held in Rose Center for the Arts on Friday, June 30. The event featured the book launch of "Empire of Trees," a retrospective on the past century in Longview, written by Hal Calbom.
Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis asks former Longview mayors questions during the "Mind Your Manners, Mayors" segment of the Columbia River Reader's "Celebration of Longview's Centennial" Gala, held in Rose Center for the Arts on Friday, June 30.
Columnist Alan Rose interviews Author Hal Calbom as part of the Columbia River Reader's "Celebration of Longview's Centennial" Gala, held in Rose Center for the Arts on Friday, June 30. Calbom's book, "Empire of Trees," analyzes the past century in Longview.
The gala was held June 30 in the Rose Center for the Arts and featured the book launch of "Empire of Trees," about Longview's history.
The best store in Longview used to be The Bon Marche on the corner of Commerce and Broadway in what is now the Mercantile Building. There were Lionel Trains, Tonka trucks, bicycles, Erector Sets, Chemistry sets, board games and every other toy a boy might want.
