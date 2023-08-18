The Jenny Creek Fire burning north of La Center was 100 percent contained and 40 percent controlled as of Friday morning.

“Cooler weather and continued joint fire fighting efforts around the clock have made tremendous gains,” according to Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency.

Smoke will still be visible throughout the day, CRESA said, though it should be less than what was seen Thursday.

Evacuation zones remained unchanged from Thursday night but will be reassessed as the day unfolds, according to the update, posted at 8:45 a.m. Previous Level 3 areas were downgraded to Level 2 and previous Level 2 areas moved to Level 1. Public alerts will be sent out if the zones change, along with updates on social media.

The evacuation zone map is available at https://rb.gy/5uck3.

The blaze started at about 3:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 37000 block of Northeast Jenny Creek Road. A house fire spread to a barn and several other small structures on the same property and surrounding vegetation, prompting fire officials to call for evacuations that reached into the city of La Center.

CRESA said Thursday the fire had blackened 32 acres and destroyed a house, barn and some outbuildings on the property where it originated. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office.

In total, 72 units and five aircraft have helped fight the fire. On Thursday, 92 firefighters from the Department of Natural Resources and Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue worked on the fire, which included 40 trained incarcerated individuals from Larch Corrections Center. The Washington Department of Corrections recently announced the minimum-security prison near Yacolt will close this fall.

Additional fire updates are available at www.cresa911.org.