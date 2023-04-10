WOODLAND — A landslide was blocking all lanes of Interstate 5 northbound in Cowlitz County at Milepost 24 near Dike Access Road, as of Monday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation, and traffic was being diverted at Milepost 22, Woodland.

“WSDOT crews are on site, evaluating the stability of the hillside to see if it’s safe to remove debris and clear the roadway,” according to a Monday afternoon statement from WSDOT. “At this time, there is no estimated time for reopening the roadway, and there is no official detour. Drivers should use an alternate route and avoid the area."

The landslide, which appears to have struck a hillside north of Woodland that’s particularly vulnerable to slides, followed days of rain that has dropped more than 2.2 inches of rain in the Woodland area, according to National Weather Service data.

Landslides have closed that section of northbound Interstate 5 in 2015 and 2017. The earlier landslide prompted a major hillside stabilization project that lasted into 2016, before another landslide blocked traffic again in 2017.

The exact location of the latest landslide relative to the other two slide areas was not available Monday afternoon, but WSDOT described it as north of Dike Access Road — the same general area as the previous slides.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn, at least two vehicles were caught in the slide but there were no injuries reported.

Traffic was backed up into Clark County almost to the ilani Casino exit by 4 p.m., while the landslide was first reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Traffic on side roads was already starting to slow by 4 p.m., including on La Center Road and Pacific Highway, though no official detour was in place.