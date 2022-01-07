UPDATE: I-5 reopens in Lewis County; other roads remain closed due to flooding, slides

Washington State Department of Transportation reopened a section of Interstate 5 in Lewis County around 1 p.m. Friday after closing it in the morning as flood waters rose.

I-5 Exit 82 at Harrison Avenue in Centralia remained closed because of water over the road, according to the department.

Several roads throughout Cowlitz County and the region remained closed Friday morning because of flood water or slides, while others reopened.

Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management listed road closures as of 10 a.m. Friday, including:

• West Side Highway at Cemetery Road

• Westover/Lomar Drive

• Ostrander Road (bypass open)

• Columbia Heights Road from Lynnwood Drive to Parkview

• Maplewood Drive at the 2600 block

• 400 block of North 23rd Avenue from Allen Street to Burcham

• Allen Street east of Corduroy Road

• Grade Street overpass

• Mahaffey Road at N. Goble Creek Road

• 500 block of N. Goble Creek Road

• 2700 block of North Pacific Highway

• South River Road

• South 11th Avenue from Mill Street to Coweeman Lane

• Coweeman Lane from Grade Street to Alma Drive

• Kool Road, one lane about a half-mile up due to slide

Ocean Beach Highway has reopened at the county line from a slide Thursday, but is closed at milepost 13 because of high water from the Grays River, according to the department.

The city of Kalama reopened Elm Street, West Frontage Road and East Frontage Road Friday morning after closing them Thursday because of flooding from heavy rain.

Interstate 5 Exit 30 into Kalama is set to reopen later Friday morning once approved by the Washington State Department of Transportation, according to the city.

Schools

On Friday, Wahkiakum and Rainier schools were closed due to washed out road conditions, while Castle Rock started two hours late and canceled three morning bus routes and morning preschool.

