UPDATE: I-5 Allen Street accident cleared, most power in Kalama restored

Driving in snow
Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash, Contributed

Snow has caused vehicle accidents and left some Cowlitz County residents without power.

Accidents

The Washington State Department of Transportation reports a semi truck jackknifed on northbound Interstate 5 near Allen Street in Kelso at about 9:40 a.m. Monday. The department reports the accident is no longer blocking roadways as of noon. Previously, the onramp, as well as the right and center lanes were blocked. 

At 9:42 a.m., the department reported a vehicles had spun out on southbound Interstate 5 near Woodland's Dike Road, leaving the left lane blocked. The road was cleared by about 10 a.m. Monday. 

Power

As of about 10 a.m. Monday, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District reported 86 customers in Kalama were out of power. The outage was reported at around 3:30 a.m. and the estimated restoration time is 11:30 a.m. Monday. 

As of noon, only four customers near Kalama were without power due to equipment failure, states the PUD. The department expects power to be restored by 1:45 p.m.

Road conditions

Cowlitz County Fire District 5 in Kalama reported at around 8:30 a.m. Elm Street had been de-iced, but is slippery. Fir Street remains closed, according to the department. 

