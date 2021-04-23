UPDATE: Hotel with 300 rooms, two new restaurants and sports betting under construction at ilani Casino in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIED — The Cowlitz Indian Tribe broke ground Friday on a 14-story, 300-room hotel a few feet from its ilani Casino Resort.
Four years after the tribe opened its 400,000 square-foot $510 million Ridgefield casino, the hotel will be the latest addition to the venue. The hotel is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
The casino also announced it will add sports betting to its gaming options. By the end of the summer, two additional restaurants will open.
Tribal members, casino leaders and elected officials attended Friday’s hour-long ceremony.
New amenities
The hotel will feature a fitness center, spa and salon and standard rooms as well as suites.
The exterior will be made of blue glass in an homage to the surrounding rivers, and include nods to the tribe’s culture, according to Suzanne Couture, vice president of hotel architect the Friedmutter Group.
The hotel will include a pool with a retractable wall that will allow the site to be partially indoors or outdoors.
There will be a cabana by the pool, bar in the lobby and restaurant on the top floor with views of the Columbia River.
A separate project in the casino has been under construction for months that includes an expanded gaming area with an additional 200 slots and a gaming pit, according to ilani Casino President and General Manager Kara Fox-LaRose.
A 90-seat Asian restaurant is scheduled to open at the casino in July and a sports bar and restaurant — where patrons can watch games and eventually bet — will open in late summer.
In 2020, betting on certain sports at casinos owned by federally recognized tribes became legal in Washington state. The official date when bets can be made at the ilani Casino has not been set.
The hotel has been planned since the casino’s inception, and is the sixth site expansion in four years.
A 2,500-seat concert or meeting venue opened in 2018, gas and convenience store in 2019 and six-floor garage in 2020.
Every Valentine's Day, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has a different reason to celebrate.
The casino, which today includes 2,500 slot machines and 75 gaming tables, opened in 2017 after two years of construction.
The hotel is owned by the Cowlitz Tribe and operated under a management agreement with members of the Mohegan Tribe of Connecticut, which owns the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.
Economic impact
Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Interim Chief Executive Officer Ray Pineault said the hotel will create nearly 200 jobs.
Ridgefield Mayor Don Stose said the hotel will attract state athletic championships that previously turned down playing at the city’s new sports complex because of a lack of local lodging options.
Cowlitz Vice Chairman Dave Barnett said the hotel will help members who lost jobs from the pandemic or other reasons.
“Everyone in Cowlitz, this is yours, this is your land, this is your building,” he said. “It can help members who are still in need so we can all get to a level of comfort because I personally have seen so many of the hardships.”
The casino plans were years in the making.
Applying for federal recognition took decades and hundreds of pages of documentation, until the tribe was officially recognized in 2000.
Members didn’t secure the roughly 152 acres for their ilani Casino until 15 years later, after facing opposition from Clark County, La Center card rooms and The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde.
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe's land is located in Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis and parts of Pierce, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties. The tribe includes 4,357 members.