UPDATE: Freezing rain advisory in Lower Columbia extended through 4 p.m. Saturday

Meteorologists have extended the local forecast time for freezing rain on Saturday by two hours.

The National Weather Service issued a local winter weather advisory for freezing rain through 4 p.m. Saturday, forecasting another tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate. Previously, the advisory was set to expire at 2 p.m. Saturday.

RiverCities Transit reports buses and LIFT vehicles will run on a reduced, snow-route schedule, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The public transportation provider that runs through Longview and Kelso announced at 7:45 a.m. drivers would not start routes until conditions improved, and later announced the altered schedule.

Changes to routes affect both buses and the organization's service for disabled users called LIFT.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue announced around 8 a.m. Saturday that "roads are still bad, especially any hills" and advised people not to travel and to call 911 for emergencies only.

Friday afternoon the department rescued a truck driver whose semi slid off the icy road near milepost 36 on southbound Interstate 5. The man was uninjured, the department reports.