UPDATE: Freezing rain advisory in Lower Columbia extended through 4 p.m. Saturday

FOX 13 has team coverage around Puget Sound to give you the latest road and pass conditions, power outages and flight cancellations ahead of the holiday weekend.

Meteorologists have extended the local forecast time for freezing rain on Saturday by two hours.

The National Weather Service issued a local winter weather advisory for freezing rain through 4 p.m. Saturday, forecasting another tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate. Previously, the advisory was set to expire at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours in Washington state.

RiverCities Transit reports buses and LIFT vehicles will run on a reduced, snow-route schedule, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The public transportation provider that runs through Longview and Kelso announced at 7:45 a.m. drivers would not start routes until conditions improved, and later announced the altered schedule.

Changes to routes affect both buses and the organization's service for disabled users called LIFT.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue announced around 8 a.m. Saturday that "roads are still bad, especially any hills" and advised people not to travel and to call 911 for emergencies only.

Friday afternoon the department rescued a truck driver whose semi slid off the icy road near milepost 36 on southbound Interstate 5. The man was uninjured, the department reports. 

