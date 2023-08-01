Early election results show the levy lid lift for Kalama’s fire district is failing, while a different levy lid lift for Ryderwood and Vader fire services is passing.

Both Cowlitz County Fire District 5, covering Kalama, and Cowlitz-Lewis Fire District 20, covering Ryderwood and the Vader area, cite a rising number of calls as part of the need for more revenue to hire more staff.

As of about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, roughly 71% of Cowlitz and Lewis counties voters OK’d their district’s levy lid lift and 57% of Kalama voters rejected theirs. The next round of results is set to be released by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Cowlitz County Fire District 5 Chief Sammy Brown released a statement Wednesday saying the district is disappointed with the early results. He said state law requires three trained and equipped firefighters on scene before entering dangerous situations, like a burning building, but the department only has two staffed at all times.

“Waiting for even the quickest responding volunteer adds at least five minutes to our ability to enter, search and save people in a fire and this puts victims of fire at greater risk, increases property damage, and endangers our own firefighters,” he said.

Kalama wants to use levy lid lift revenue to hire three new staff firefighters who also would be certified as EMTs or paramedics to reduce response time, as well as add a new or refurbished fire engine. The district’s call volume increased 45% in the last 10 years and 16% in the last year, Brown said.

Cowlitz-Lewis Fire District 20 volunteer Fire Chief Richard Underdahl said the district was immensely grateful for supporting its levy, and planned to hire fulltime staff next spring once the levy lid lift revenue comes in. He said the money will help pay for one person to be on staff 24/7, 365 days a year, but the district will still need volunteers to supplement paid employees. Underdahl is also the fulltime paid fire chief in Winlock.

“We are very, very happy and very grateful for the voters in our district,” he said.

The all-volunteer fire district based in Vader wants to hire fulltime staff because the call volume nearly doubled from 216 in 2011 to 428 in 2022, according to the voter pamphlet statement. In the same time period, the district’s volunteer numbers dwindled from 15 to six, with one certified EMT.

If passed, Cowlitz-Lewis Fire District 20’s levy lid lift would cost the owner of a $300,000 home an increase of $123 per year to $405 per year, according to an informational flier. If Kalama’s six-year levy lid lift passes, the owner of a $300,000 home would pay an additional $108 the first year, for a total of $405.

