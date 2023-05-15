A large debris slide that occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday is blocking the highway to Johnston Ridge, with no estimated time for reopening the road to the Mount St. Helens overlook.

The Skamania County Sheriff's Office reports 12 people and a dog were airlifted from the other side of the slide Monday morning using a rescue helicopter from King County. No one was injured.

The slide covers more than 100 yards of state Route 504, or Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, near mile marker 49, north of Coldwater Lake, in Skamania County. The road, covered in mud, rocks, debris and water, is closed at Coldwater Lake, and emergency responders are asking drivers to avoid the area while the damage is being assessed.

Johnston Ridge Observatory, which was supposed to open for summer tourists on Monday morning, is inaccessible until the road reopens.

The Skamania County Sheriff's Office, Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, Washington Department of Transportation, U.S. Forest Service and other agencies are setting up a joint response area at the Coldwater Science and Learning Center, located north the turn off for Coldwater Lake and Johnston Ridge.

Pierce County photographer Tim Uhler was at Johnston Ridge Sunday night to photograph the Milky Way and other celestial events. Uhler said about four cars that were heading back down Sunday night returned to the ridge after seeing the landslide.

"We could make the emergency calls out so we weren't too worried. We had good weather, good water," Uhler said.

Early Monday morning, Uhler drove closer to the debris field and took out a drone to capture some aerial pictures of the damage.

Gifford Pinchot forest spokeswoman Gala Miller said the slide temporarily knocked out the power to the Coldwater center and other Forest Service locations. Miller said small landslides were common in the area but the amount of damage could significantly delay the opening of the Johnston Ridge interpretive center.

"The mountain continues to remind us that it's a dynamic landscape. Building roads and facilities out in the middle of a blast zone-affected area is not easy," Miller said.

Uhler and the other visitors were driven down to Castle Rock to meet with friends and family.

"I think we were happy they weren't rescuing us for something stupid we had done. It was just a fluke," Uhler said.