editor's pick

UPDATE: Cowlitz Indian Tribe donates to nine nonprofits, including Clark County teen camp, therapy organization

Cowlitz Tribal Foundation

Cowlitz Indian Tribe spiritual leader Tanna Engdahl speaks at the Cowlitz Tribal Foundation event Monday in Ridgefield. 

 Cowlitz Tribe, Contributed

RIDGEFIELD — The Cowlitz Indian Tribe donated more than a half a million dollars Monday to nine local nonprofits during its foundation event at the tribe’s ilani casino in Ridgefield.

A teen camp in Battle Ground called Camp Hope received a check for $85,000 and an animal-assisted therapy organization in Ridgefield called Mtn Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas received a check for $25,000.

The following organizations were also awarded for a total donation of $540,000:

  • Cowlitz Wahkiakum Legal Aid: $50,000.
  • Columbia Riverkeeper: $50,000
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters Columbia Willamette: $20,000.
  • Junior Achievers of SW WA: $50,000.
  • Innovative Services NW: $150,000.
  • Partners in Careers: $50,000.
  • PERIOD. Inc: $60,000.

The tribe’s foundation has donated more than $18 million to more than 1,000 Washington and Oregon nonprofits since 2018, says the organization.

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe is one of 574 federally recognized American Indian and Alaska Native tribes and villages in the United States. The tribe’s land is located in Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis and parts of Pierce, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties.

