Officials plan to look for breaks in the sewer system in the neighborhood north of Kelso called Woodbrook.

The Cowlitz County Utility Department plans Monday through Thursday to run smoke through the sanitary sewer system in the area off Ostrander Road to test for defects.

Specifically, the roads Rollingwood Drive, Mary Hill Drive, Swiftwater Place, Shadywood Lane, Gatewood Drive and Deer Park Lane will be serviced, according to Cowlitz County Public Works Utilities Manager Patrick Harbison.

If smoke is detected inside a home or business, that means gases and odors from the sewer may also enter, which could be dangerous and a health risk, according to a county press release.

Residents are advised to contact a crew member working on the tests in the area for help determining the source.

The smoke used for the test is nontoxic and does not leave stains or affect plant or animal life, but has a distinctive odor, the county reports.

For more information, contact 360-577-3030 ext. 6536 or harbisonp@cowlitzwa.gov.