The Lower Columbia region has fairs, festivals and fun activities scheduled through fall.
AUGUST
Aug 4-6: Kalama Heritage Festival, Marine & Louis Rasmussen Park celebrating Hawaiian and Native Indian culture; music, food, workshops, canoe regatta; free admission; kalama-heritage-festival.perfectgolfevent.com
Aug. 19: Squirrel Fest at R.A. Long Park in Longview with kids’ activities, food, performances, music; lvsquirrelfest.com
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 9-10: Highlander Festival in Kelso at Tam O’Shanter Park; dancing, music, craft and food vendors, duck race; www.kelso.gov/visitors/highlander-festival
OCTOBER
Oct. 7: Crafted Brew Fest at R.A. Long Park in Longview; local and regional beers, ciders, wines, seltzers, local food and market place vendors. Proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of Longview service projects. www.facebook.com/craftedbrewfest