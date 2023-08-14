People looking for refuge during this week’s expected high temperatures can visit local Family Health Centers and libraries with air conditioning, Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management reports.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory through 11 p.m. Tuesday for the Interstate 5 corridor in Cowlitz County, and surrounding areas, stating highs could reach up to 100 degrees through Tuesday. Highs are still expected to reach the mid-90s Wednesday and high 80s Thursday.

The city of Longview issued on Monday a determination of a severe weather event through Thursday, though the announcement isn’t required because there are no overnight cooling shelters in town.

The following locations also available for people to cool down:

360-225-4310, 1251 Lewis River Road, Ste. D, Woodland, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Woodland Community Library: 360-906-4830, 770 Park St., Woodland, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. However, sometimes the air conditioner doesn’t work, so those interested in cooling down could call ahead of time.

Joanne Dallas, a program technician at the Longview Public Library, said Monday morning the facility does not have air conditioning and if the building’s internal temperature rises above 82 degrees the facility will close. The facility closed at noon Monday, according to its Facebook page.

According to a Facebook post by Cowlitz County Fire District 5, families could run through cool water from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday at Haydu Park at 253 Kalama River Rd.

Officials suggest people drink plenty of fluids during this time, stay in air conditioning and out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, particularly when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in minutes, the department reports.

Expected high temperatures also produced conditions for rapid fire spread, and a red flag warning was in effect through Monday evening in Cowlitz and Skamania counties due forecasts of gusty winds and low relative humidity.

Cowlitz County’s season burn ban started July 4 through at least Sept. 30. That means, outdoor burning, including brush and yard debris piles, land clearing, and silvicultural burning is prohibited.

While recreational burning is allowed, officials suggest using caution during the red flag warning and beyond, especially around grassy areas.