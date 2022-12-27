UPDATE: Cowlitz County events: Boat parades, a Norwegian New Year's breakfast and more

Quilt display

Through Dec. 31, people can view a display of quilts created by community members at the Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library. The event is called the Community Quilters “Piece on Earth” show and will feature displays in a variety of sizes. For more information, call 360-442-5300 or visit longviewlibrary.org.

Planters Days art contest

Students from ages 5 to 12 in Woodland and Yale Valley can enter artwork to win $50 and have their work displayed at the next Planters Days festival in Woodland. The artwork must reflect next year's theme of "Community's how we get it done!" and be on a single piece of paper, with the ability to be scanned. Mail entries to Woodland Planters Days, P.O. Box 1201, Woodland, WA 98674, or drop them off to Joy Klein at Columbia Bank by 5 p.m. Feb. 14.

City leaf pickup through January

Leaves from city of Longview maintained trees may be placed in the streets through January for pick up by the city’s stormwater division, according to officials.

Place leaves, without branches or sticks, in rows about 1 foot from the curb to allow for drainage and to make it easier for the street sweeper to pick them up, suggests the city. Yard debris is the property owner’s responsibility. For a fee, leaves from non-city owned trees can be taken through April 15, 2023, to the Waste Control Transfer Station, 1150 Third Ave., Longview.

For details or questions, call 360-442-5621.

Boat parades

The Longview Yacht Club is hosting three lighted boat parades this season: 6 p.m., Dec. 29 at the Kalama riverfront, 6 p.m., Dec. 30 at the Rainier riverfront and 6 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Willow Grove Park riverfront in Longview.

Organizers say people can come early to the event, called “Lower Columbia Christmas Ships,” to see the lighted boats up close. The Longview parade plans to head down Fisher Slough to the west end of Willow Grove and the Taylor Sands neighborhood. For more information, email lccslyc@gmail.com.

Coparenting class

The Parents Place, located at 928 23rd Ave. in Longview, plans to host a $40 class called “Children In Between” from 3 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 where attendees can learn how to avoid the pitfalls of coparenting. The class also meets the state requirement of a four-hour parenting class on the effects of divorce or separation on children, according to the nonprofit, and childcare will not be available.

Running into the New Year

Start the new year on the right foot by joining the Cowlitz Valley Runners’ Year-to-Year run or walk on New Year’s Eve at Lake Sacajawea in Longview. The 3.6-mile run or walk starts at 11:50 p.m., Dec. 31 and will end in 2023. Participation costs $15, and proceeds benefit the group’s scholarship fund. For more information and to register, visit www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

Master Gardener classes

Join a free orientation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Jan. 6 to discuss Washington State University's Master Gardening classes, including expectations, training schedule and costs. Contact 360-577-3014 ext. 3 to reserve a spot.

If you choose to join, students in the Master Gardening classes receive more than 90 hours of training on gardening, including education on edible and ornamental plants, composting and environmental issues, plant health care, and problem identification and management. The Master Gardener classes will be held in Longview every Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. from late January until June.

Norwegian events

People can join a Sons of Norway potluck at 5 p.m., then general meeting at 6 p.m., Jan. 6 at the lodge located at 224 Catlin Street, Kelso. People do not have to be Norwegian to join.

From 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Jan. 7, the group is hosting a New Year's breakfast — including Norwegian waffles, Swedish pancakes with lingonberries or syrup, baked ham, scrambled eggs, and coffee or juice — at the lodge. The breakfast is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 8 and under. During the breakfast, the group's shop, which sells items like rolling pins and children's books, will also be open.

The group also offers free Norwegian language classes at the lodge.

Parents' night out

The YMCA of Southwest Washington in Longview is holding a "Parents' Night Out," where staff will look after kids ages 6 months to 12 years, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Jan. 13. People must preregister by 6 p.m., Jan. 12. Babysitting one child costs $25, two children cost $35 and three or more children cost $45.

Grange awards

Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Pomona Grange No. 7 is hosting a Grange Gold Sheaf-Silver Star awards and luncheon on Jan. 21 at the Catlin Grange Hall, 205 Shawnee Rd., Kelso. The awards honor Grange members who have reached 50 years for Gold Sheaf and 25 years for Silver Star. The planning meeting will follow the program then a Pomona meeting.

Youth chess tournament

Cowlitz County students from sixth to 12th grades can compete for free in the Southwest Washington High School and Middle School Chess Championships on Feb. 4 at Centralia College. Students of all skill levels can play. The high school championship is both an individual and team event, and winning high school teams qualify to play in the 57th annual Washington State High School Chess Team Championships on March 4 at Stanwood High School.

Early childhood parenting class

The Parents Place, located at 928 23rd Ave. in Longview, is also hosting a “Love and Logic” course on early childhood parenting from 6 to 8 p.m., weekly for five weeks from Jan. 10 through Feb. 7. The class costs $20 to $25 per week, but the price can be adjusted based on request, according to the Parents Place. The class teaches parenting techniques such as tips to end arguing and whining, avoiding power struggles and setting limits. Childcare is not offered currently due to a lack of space, but infants are welcome in class.

— The Daily News

