UPDATE: Castle Rock proposed fire district levy likely passing, early election results show

CASTLE ROCK — A levy officials say would help maintain emergency services and staff in Castle Rock's fire district is likely passing after early election results came in Tuesday evening.

Unofficial election results from the Cowlitz County Auditor's Office show the levy got 58.15% of the vote and the levy needs a simple majority to win. These results could change by the time the election is certified on Aug. 16.

Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 6 asked voters to once again approve a levy of $1.02 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

"We're just glad to have the support," said Chief Bill LeMonds about the replacement levy.

For the median resale price of a home in Cowlitz County, which is currently $374,000, this would cost $450 per year.

It's the same tax voters OK'd in 2016, said LeMonds, and would go toward medical services, equipment and fulltime staff. The levy has passed each year since it was first proposed.

Matthew Keeling sent an argument against the levy to the county asking whether having an ambulance in Castle Rock was necessary.

LeMonds said it is, and without the ability to fund emergency services, those living in Castle Rock and northern Cowlitz County would likely have to rely on and wait for services from Kelso or Longview.

Voters have previously shown support for the fire district. In 2016, the levy passed with 61% of voters who approved increasing the fire district tax rate from 42 cents to $1.20 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

About 20% of voters turned out to vote on the proposition, according to the early election results.