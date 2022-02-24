UPDATE: Blockage cleared on southbound Interstate 5 between Woodland and La Center Thursday

Officials report several delays on southbound Interstate 5 between Woodland and La Center on Thursday are cleared.
As of about 7 a.m., the state reported a disabled vehicle was at milepost 18 near the East Fork Bridge blocking the left lane of the southbound lanes. The vehicle was cleared by 7:10 a.m.
A collision north of the disabled vehicle was reported about 15 minutes earlier, where the left lane was blocked at milepost 20 near the North Fork Lewis River on I-5 southbound. The collision was cleared as of 9:11 a.m.
