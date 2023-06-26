Local emergency response agencies have launched a safety notification app to alert the public about nearby emergencies, like cardiac arrests, so every day citizens can reach those whose hearts suddenly stop before emergency crews arrive.

Users who download the Cowlitz PulsePoint app to their smartphones will receive a push notification when emergencies — from cardiac arrests to local fires — occur within Cowlitz 911's coverage area. The app is integrated into the Cowlitz 911's computer system, according to a press release from the Longview Fire Department.

"Immediate bystander CPR can double or even triple the chances of survival in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest cases," said Longview Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Koreis in the release. "With the introduction of PulsePoint in our community, citizens now have the option to receive timely alerts regarding nearby cardiac arrests in public places, empowering them to respond swiftly and administer lifesaving CPR until first responders arrive."

The app is already utilized in Clark County and in the Portland metro area.

The free app can be downloaded from either Google Play or the iPhone App Store.