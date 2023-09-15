Scary street

Every Friday and Saturday night through Oct. 28, guides from the Clark County Historical Museum will lead Haunted Walking Tours through the darker side of downtown Vancouver’s history. This week’s tours begin at 6 p.m. and all other tours start at 7 p.m. Meet at the Clark County Historical Museum, 1511 Main St., Vancouver. Rain-or-shine tours cover about a mile with frequent stops and are best suited for ages 10 and older. Costumes are welcome. Bring flashlights and dress for the weather. Tickets, $20, are discounted by $5 for museum members. Buy tickets at cchmuseum.org.

Gone but not forgotten

Love Street Playhouse presents the musical comedy “Who Stole My Dead Husband?” through Oct. 1 at Cloverlane Mercantile and Event Center, 16391 N.E. 182nd Ave. in Brush Prairie. This dinner theater production, which features four courses and 12 songs, offers a glimpse inside a Brooklyn-Italian family. Tickets are $64 to $69 and include a family-style Italian dinner and show. Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Beverages are available to buy. A 20 percent gratuity is due at the event. Buy tickets at lovestreetplayhouse.com.

Electric avenue

Terry Robb will perform with his Electric Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Old Liberty Theater, 115 N. Main Ave., Ridgefield. Gary Hobbs on drums, Dave Captein on bass and Eddie Parente on violin will join Robb on electric and acoustic guitar. The quartet’s influences range from country and blues to John Coltrane, ragtime and Jimi Hendrix. Tickets are $27, available at oldlibertytheater.com or by calling 360-887-7260.

Aquatic adventure

Cirque Italia Water Circus is at Vancouver Mall Friday through Monday with a pirate adventure featuring aerialists, swashbuckling pirates and mermaids, plus suspenseful acts like “Crossbow” and “Wheel of Death.” Performances under the blue-and-white big-top tent are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday. Additional performances are at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Buy tickets ($15 to $55) at silver.cirqueitalia.com or call or text 941-704-8572.

Beer buddies

Brewing Bridges Collaboration Festival, 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Pearson Air Museum, brings 20 Southwest Washington breweries together with 20 brewers from Oregon and beyond for a no-token beer festival. Washington breweries include Heathen, Victor-23, Loowit, Heavy Metal, Shoug Brewing, 54-40 Brewing, Fortside, Vice Beer, Trap Door, Grains of Wrath and Brothers Cascadia. Each $69 ticket includes a glass and unlimited tastings. Get tickets at eventbrite.com.