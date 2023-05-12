Looking for a youth summer camp to join? Here is a list of local options.

To include a camp in the list, send information to dgoodrich@tdn.com or The Daily News PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.

The following information is needed to include a camp: the camp’s name, hosting agency, theme, date, time, location and address, cost (if applicable), deadline for sign-up, contact person and phone number, and additional information (i.e., if there will be snacks, crafts, games, etc.).

Summer theater camp

June 26-30, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview.

Missoula Children's Theatre is holding group auditions for students entering first through eighth grades for "King Arthur's Quest." Sixty students will be cast. Rehearsals held daily from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Audition is free; $75 tuition if cast with limited scholarships available for those who qualify. Show will be preformed at 3 and 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. Admission: $15 adults, $10 seniors. Visit www.columbiatheatre.com/summer-theatre-camp.

Vacation Bible School

June 26-29, 2323 Washington Way, Longview.

Longview Community Church will be holding a Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon for students in grades kindergarten through fifth. Register at longviewcommunitychurch.org.

CVR youth running camp

June 27-29, R.A. Long High School, Lake Sacajawea Park, Longview.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are hosting a day camp from 9 a.m. until noon each day for incoming sixth through eighth graders. The camp will introduce kids to aerobic conditioning, proper warmups, running games and activities, health and nutrition, running shoes and clothing, and more. The focus will be on movement and activities. The camp is free. Attendees get a T-shirt, water bottle, snacks and a $5 discount to CVR's Go Fourth mile race on July 4. For more information and to register, go to runsignup.com/Race/WA/Longview/CVRYouthRunningCamp2023.

Royal Family KIDS Camp

July 24-28, Longview.

The nonprofit Royal Family KIDS camp is hosting sleepaway camp for kids in foster care in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties. Drop off Monday at 8 a.m. with pickup Friday at 3:30 p.m. in Longview. Online signups May 15 through June 15 at www.ForTheChildrenCowlitz.org. For more information, call 971-225-7352, or email info@ForTheChildrenCowlitz.org.